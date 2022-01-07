Young artist creates own space to showcase his talent

Entornointeligente.com / Richard Nattoo, 28, a visual artist native to Spanish Town, St Catherine, has always been fascinated by different textures, colours, and a variety of other artistic and creative techniques throughout his youth.

“It’s always been there,” he said of his artistic interests, which were noticed by his mother who saw him drawing a peacock at a young age and gave him a box of crayons to colourise and bring his work to life.

It is this fascination that allowed him to find a space where he could ‘escape to’ when heavily burdened with school and his pursuance of an architecture degree at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Instead of studying for a visual arts degree, Nattoo chose to keep this interest as only a hobby, as he wanted to separate the thing that brought him peace from becoming stressful, as school was at the time.

“It was always important to me to maintain my zeal for art no matter what I was doing – it was always my getaway,” he exclaimed, adding that even while he was under severe pressure in university, he would still put aside time to exhibit every June at the Kingston on the Edge urban art festival.

