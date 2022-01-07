Top entertainment stories for 2021

Entornointeligente.com / Based on the statistics, we have compiled the top read entertainment stories for this year From Rita Marley to Scratch Perry, to Bunny Wailer and A’mari, these were the personalities who our readers found interesting and inspiring in 2021. And, as expected, the sudden and shocking deaths of some of our stalwarts made them pause. Take a stroll through these headlines and reflect on 2021.

21 Rising Stars’ family in disbelief at Tiffany Thompson’s death

20 A’mari hit with takedown notices

19 Koffee on a roll with ‘The Harder They Fall’; D Brown sits on top of iTunes chart

