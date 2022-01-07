Schaefer: Boyz can still qualify for Qatar 2022

Entornointeligente.com / Former national senior football coach, Winfried Schaefer, says he is still very optimistic that the Reggae Boyz can qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup tournament, despite sitting in sixth-place position in the Concacaf eight-team final round with just six games to go.

Schaefer, a German national who was the Reggae Boyz head coach from 2013 to 2016, told The Gleaner that there is still a long way to go in the tournament and, therefore, the Reggae Boyz should remain positive and confident ahead of their remaining matches in the tournament.

“My idea is that they should never give up because it is still possible (to qualify) but you need to be patient,” said Schaefer.

“You have many good players outside of Jamaica, in England, Belgium and other parts of Europe, and all have to think 100 per cent for Jamaica in these qualifiers,” he said.

The Reggae Boyz are currently on seven points. The table is led by Canada on 16 points, with the United States next on 15, while Mexico and Panama round out the top four with 14 points each. Costa Rica are just ahead of the Reggae Boyz on nine points.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com