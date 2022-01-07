Naive Christians slammed for missing Kevin Smith red flags

Entornointeligente.com / A senior clergyman has rebuked Christian believers for making themselves gullible to the influence of now-deceased pastor, Kevin O. Smith, after a bizarre church ritual in which two members were murdered and a third fatally shot by the police.

The Rev Adinhair Jones, executive chairman of the Church of God in Jamaica, said the gatekeepers of the Church should have prevented Smith’s megalomania from taking root at the Pathways International Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, St James.

Careful checks and balances, said Jones, would have unmasked Smith long before the deadly ceremony on October 17 last year.

“The umbrella group of churches must scrutinise those who want to establish congregations and worship in the name of Jesus,” Jones told The Gleaner .

“While we are not policing the system, what happened in St James couldn’t have happened if due diligence was done. Therefore, we must stand and be counted or it could happen again.”

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

