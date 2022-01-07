Highlights of 2021

Entornointeligente.com / Planet Earth, ecstatic to see the back of 2020, ushered in 2021 with fervour. The creative sector was chanting freedom from lockdown and ready and eager to embrace the staging of live, legal events, and “eat a food”. Unfortunately, that didn’t quite play out according to script, but enough happened to make 2021 memorable, to say the least.

January got off to a rather fiery start with Fantan Mojah upsetting the Rasta world with the sensuous music video for his single, Fire King . Fantan, they said, “nah hol’ nuh order” as he lived out the lyrics of the song on a king-sized bed, almost suffocated by a group of scantily clad females, as he crooned ‘G string a pap like lastic’.

Veteran deejay Lady Ann also started off 2021 with a stunning performance. Lady Ann turned in a performance at Sister Charmaine’s funeral that was the talk of the town for weeks – if not months. She had the what? Where? And in church, too?

Moving right along. Radio movements took more than their usual share of the spotlight in 2021. The debut of the Bridge seemed to have caused a stir. Ron Muschette crossed over then decided to hang onto the Edge. Zip jock Bambino said goodbye to the ‘Zee’ and zipped over to Fyah. Veteran disc jock Richie B resigned from the Edge and made his way over to the Bridge; and popular radio host Wesley ‘Burgerman’ Burger, who previously co-hosted the Too Live Crew on RJR 94 FM, moved to the Montego Bay-based Mello FM.

Surely one of the highlights of 2021 was the much -anticipated royal wedding of Queenie Ladi Gangsta and her younger beau, Duwayne ‘Dewy’ Scarlett, at Hellshire Beach on March 22. From the two weddding dresses, to the cake, and the look of absolute joy on Queenie’s face, the wedding was everything. The most current update is that Dewy has joined his wife in England.

