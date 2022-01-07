Guardiola, Tuchel, Mancini up for FIFA best coach award

Entornointeligente.com / ZURICH (AP):

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was joined by the coach who beat him in the 2021 Champions League final, Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea, on the FIFA shortlist yesterday to be named best in the world.

Guardiola won his third Premier League title at Man City last season though the European title has eluded the club.

The shortlist of three candidates for the FIFA coaching award in men’s football was completed by Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to the European Championship title.

European dominance was confirmed in the FIFA shortlist for the coaching award in women’s football.

