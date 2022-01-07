ExxonMobil discovers more oil off Guyana’s coast

Entornointeligente.com / ExxonMobil said on Wednesday that it made two additional oil discoveries off the coast of Guyana as the South American country prepares to become the world’s newest major oil producer.

The discoveries occurred in an area where officials believe they can extract at least 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The company said a vessel that arrived in Guyana late last year is expected to start production in upcoming months, with a target of up to 220,000 barrels of oil a day. Officials said another vessel will start production in 2024.

Guyana issued its first oil and gas licence to ExxonMobil in 2017 after the company said it made “significant” oil discoveries off the country’s Atlantic coast. The deal is expected to generate up to US$5 billion a year for Guyana.

ExxonMobil began exploring for oil and gas near Guyana in 2008 and drilled its first exploration well in 2015. It is working with three partners: Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, an operator that holds a 45 per cent interest; Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd, which holds a 30 per cent interest; and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, which holds a 25 per cent interest.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com