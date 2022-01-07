Court Order Vacated Against Constable Who Was Arrested, Brought Before Court In Uniform

Entornointeligente.com / The court order issued against Constable Arnaldo Davis , who was handcuffed in his uniform and taken to the St. Elizabeth Parish Court last year, has been vacated. In vacating the court order, Parish Judge Alwyn Smith extended an apology and offered commendation for the work the constable did in preparing his case file. On November 3, Judge Smith had issued a bench warrant for Constable Davis after he failed to appear in the Black River court where a matter was set for trial. The policeman, who was on short leave at the time, had attended the Childrens’ Court in Balaclava where he had another matter. On November 4 when the Black River court resumed proceedings, the judge gave instructions for Constable Davis to be arrested and placed before the court. Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were infuriated by the situation and threatened protests.

