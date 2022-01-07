Cornerstone reorganisation next headed to court for mandate

Entornointeligente.com / The corporate restructuring of investment company Cornerstone to satisfy Bank of Jamaica, BOJ, terms for the regulation of subsidiary Cornerstone Trust and Merchant Bank and holding company Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Limited, CUHJL, will see the entity applying to the Jamaican courts for approval of a scheme of arrangements for the reorganisation, and for a court order directing its implementation, business sources have told the Financial Gleaner.

Cornerstone’s management has declined to comment on the issue and would not respond to information reaching the Financial Gleaner that minority shareholder Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited, SIJL, is contending that its recent ‘no’ vote on the holding company changes was based on a lack of details about the proposed reorganisation.

Cornerstone says it does not intend to get into a public debate on the matter, but has confirmed that the entity sought and received majority shareholder approval for the restructuring.

Sources close to the issue say that at a recent emergency general meeting of Cornerstone shareholders, a resolution was put to the vote requesting authority for the board and management of CUHJL and Cornerstone Financial Holdings Limited, CFHL, to “take the requisite steps towards preparation and submission of the financial holding company application to the BOJ as required by the Banking Services Act, BSA, and for the reorganisation to facilitate compliance with the BSA”.

Cornerstone Financial is registered in Barbados.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com