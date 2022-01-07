Confident Phillips says Jamaica can beat Greece in Davis Cup

Entornointeligente.com / With his eyes firmly fixed on leading Jamaica past hosts Greece in their massive Group Two Davis Cup tie in March, the country’s number two ranked tennis player, Rowland ‘Randy’ Phillips, says he has been working arduously to ensure that he is physically and mentally ready for the clash.

Phillips, who is ranked behind the country’s number one player Blaise Bicknell, says he is confident that the Jamaican team can get past Greece in the tie.

The winners of the tie will advance to a Group Two play-offs in November from which the top team will advance to Group One.

“I am extremely excited because I think it is a really good opportunity for us to play against Greece because they are a very good team but we are also a good team and we will be all ready for this showdown,” said Phillips.

“We have never been in Group One before and so this is a massive opportunity for all of us to create some history. I think that this current team is very strong and it will do a lot for Jamaica’s tennis just to have us competing at that level,” he said.

