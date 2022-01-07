Children offer solutions on how peace can be achieved in communities

Entornointeligente.com / SEVERAL CHILDREN have offered suggestions on how peace can be achieved in their communities through peace letters that were written in observation of International Peace Day in September 2021, in a competition that was organised by the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA), the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, and the Early Childhood Commission.

The winners of the competition are Zorian Douglas from Hollywood Basic School in St Ann, who was placed first; Akaysia Northover of Hillside Primary and Infant School in St Mary, who is the second-place winner; and third-place winner Abby-Gail Gooden of Chalky Hill Primary and Infant School in St Ann. They are winners of the four- to five-year-old category.

Meanwhile, the winners of the six- to 12-year-old category are Christopher Laraque of Old Harbour High School in St Catherine, who was placed first; second-place winner is Alecia Hall of Sunbury Primary School in Clarendon; and Ajanni Grandison, who is the third-place winner, at Mineral Heights Christian Preparatory in Clarendon.

The winners of the 13-plus-year-old category are: Adesa Smith of Bishop Gibson High School in Manchester, who was placed first; second-place winner is Javaun Simms of Newell High School in St Elizabeth; and third-place winner is Danecia Rumble of Ferncourt High School in St Ann.

The letters were written on the theme ‘Sustaining Communities for a Peaceful Country’. Adesa Smith’s recommendation is that peace can be achieved if law-enforcement officers engage in peace initiatives with residents, community activities such as workdays, sporting activities and conflict-resolution strategies.

