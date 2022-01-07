BPIAJ recognises C&W Business as an industry pioneer

Entornointeligente.com / C&W Wireless Business Jamaica was recently recognised as a pioneer in the bsiness process outsourcing (BPO)/global services sector, having received one of two Business Processing Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ) Industry Pioneer Awards, at the annual BPIAJ Awards Ceremony, which was held at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston. The Port Authority of Jamaica won the other award.

According to the BPIAJ, the Industry Pioneer Award recognises the lasting contributions, leadership, enthusiasm, and tireless efforts of C&W Business Jamaica, the country’s leading information and communications technology provider, in supporting the growth and success of the BPO industry.

In the citation from the board of directors, the BPIAJ (now Global Services Association of Jamaica, GSAJ) stated that there are a select few entities whose legacies are intricately woven into the fabric of Jamaica’s economic and technological development, names that are equally synonymous with everyday activity and business productivity.

“Fewer still have pioneered game-changing innovation and built a network so immersed in the daily lives of ordinary Jamaicans and flow of business at every level than the company we so proudly laud for their sterling contribution to every facet of modern Jamaica’s technological and communication development,” the citation read.

The BPIAJ acknowledged that through the partnership of C&W Business Jamaica with the Government of Jamaica, the company had become an integral collaborator in facilitating the transition from garment manufacturing to BPO, which had seen unprecedented growth in revenues from foreign direct investments, partner stakeholders, as well as record-breaking levels of employment, comprising nearly 90 business process operators in the space employing approximately 44,000 persons.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com