AgriMin aiming for twofold increase in mango exports to US

Entornointeligente.com / Exports of Jamaica’s St Julian and East Indian mangoes are expected to double in quantity for the 2022 crop, as more exporters answer the call from the Ministry of Agriculture to fill the growing demand for the luscious fruit in international markets.

Up to Tuesday, the ministry had received 13 applications for mango exports to the United States this season, four more potential exporters than the country had in 2021. Jamaica is aiming to hit export numbers of 178,000 kilogrammes to the United States this year, doubling the 89,000 kg in 2021 and quadrupling the 41,000 kg in 2020.

The agriculture ministry also anticipates that exports to the United Kingdom and Canada will increase as well in 2022.

But having enough supplies to meet foreign demand is heavily dependent on whether mango farmers are able to meet export requirements in time for the start of the 2022 season.

Jamaica got approval for its mangoes to re-enter the US market in 2019; however, the approval comes with conditions. To satisfy conditions for export to the US, the Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspection Branch of the ministry must inspect the crop for pests and diseases.

