Readers’ reactions: Should WADA clear marijuana smoke?

News that American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson would not compete in the 100m at the Olympic Games after being hit with a one-month suspension for testing positive for cannabis, has led to widespread debate over whether or not the substance should remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list. Here are some readers' reactions from The Gleaner's Twitter and Instagram pages.

“If tomorrow they remove cannabis and she uses another banned substance, will they protest to remove that drug, too?”

– @Wintorph

“It doesn’t make sense to change the rule for one person who failed to follow [it].”

– @iamchevalking

“Rules are rules. The substance was banned for a reason.”

– @chelsea_shods

“If she gets away with this, then all those previous athletes who have tested positive over the years should get back their medals.”

– @cassanovajodieann

“So as she get ban from competing in the Olympics uno have all these questions? Would they have them if it was a Jamaican athlete?”

– @gamechanger1066

“So sad that the least harmful drug stays in your system the longest time. I think it’s time to get off of your high horses. Have a Martini, and judge not. It’s not a performance enhancer, that I know. Probably opposite.”

– @naturalmysticretreat

“We can use this athlete to start the push for federal legislation to make it easier in time by the next Olympics comes around, so that if she has a medical card for it then she should be fine.”

– @xiburtibro100

“She knew it was banned but she did it anyway. I mean, I understand that she lost her mother, but as an athlete you should have some kind of discipline and self-control.”

– @a.n.e.s.s.a

“Rules are there for a reason; abide by them!”

– @prettyterrygordon

“If they say it’s a banned substance, it must be for two reasons. (1) It is not good for the athlete, and (2) It goes against other countries’ law which bans the substance.”

– @theanointedchildofyahweh

“No, no marijuana in Olympic season.”

– @therealmaninamillion

“Does ganja make you run faster? Never heard that it has.”

– @courtney.spooner.77

“Because it’s marijuana, most are sympathetic to the offender. If you are, then rules and standards should be eliminated, along with the gold, silver and bronze.”

– @natalee.campbell.14

“Yes, that doesn’t enhance your speed.”

– @gervaisemclean04

“Yes. Weed is now legal for recreational and medical purposes in most parts of the world. Weed can be therapeutic for people who are going through stress. It calms down the nerve. The young lady was going through stress because of the loss of her mother. She burn some herb to calm her nerve.”

– @el_aroh_tashi

