Republic Day – Celebration of the power of the people

Republic ­– a word that is right now, and especially in the Caribbean, generating a lot of buzz. Closer to home, after Barbados became a republic last year November, the push for Jamaica to remove the Queen of England as the head of the state has picked up momentum.

“Living in one of the most vibrant democracies on the planet, Jamaicans will relate to this special day of the world’s largest democracy even more,” said Rungsung Masakui, high commissioner of India to Jamaica. “It is not a mere coincidence that India and Jamaica share such a warm relationship despite the huge geographical distance. It is also the reason why Indians get assimilated in the Jamaican society so easily and feel at home here.”

We could not have said it better – vibrancy and warmth, key to coherent people to people interactions and it is by, of and for the people on whose shoulders the institution of democracy rests.

A VISUAL TREAT Talking of vibrancy, almost 9,000 miles away from Kingston, the Indian capital came alive on January 26 at the Republic Day parade – the riot of colours unfolded, with a show of its military might, riot of colours dispersed by the folk musicians and dancers, and soldiers in their crisp uniforms marching in clockwork precision. It is a visual treat, but also sends a strong message of the power of the people.

