Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla

Entornointeligente.com / LONDON (AP) — As the United Kingdom marked the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule on Sunday, the queen looked to the future of the monarchy.

In remarks delivered in time for Sunday morning’s front pages, the queen expressed a “sincere wish” that Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, should be known as “Queen Consort” when her son succeeds her as expected. With those words, the monarch sought to answer once and for all questions about the status of Camilla, who was initially shunned by fans of the late Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife.

“The queen is such a realist and, you know, she’s got a business to run,” historian Robert Lacey said. “Well, they call it ‘The Firm,’ don’t they? And this really brings Camilla into the firm properly now and for the future.”

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, whose admitted infidelity and long-time links to Camilla torpedoed his marriage to Diana. The popular, glamorous princess died in a Paris car crash in 1997, five years after the couple separated in a messy public split. But the public mood has softened since Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Now known as the Duchess of Cornwall, the 74-year-old Camilla has taken on roles at more than 100 charities, focusing on a wide range of issues including promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence and helping the elderly.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com