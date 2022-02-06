PPV operators urged to help make roads safer

Entornointeligente.com / Minister of Transport Audley Shaw has called for operators in the public transport sector to ensure that the system works in the best interest of all road users.

Shaw said public passenger vehicle operators are “responsible for the county’s most precious resource – our citizens, including our children, and the elderly.

“This responsibility must be held with the highest regard and since the start of the year, an alarming 38 persons have been killed in 32 fatal crashes, with PPV operators and passengers accounting for three of those fatalities,” said Shaw.

He was delivering the keynote address at a certification membership ceremony organised by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODDS) on Thursday, February 3 at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

Underscoring that too many deaths are occurring on the roads, he said the operators must move to be identified among the “safest drivers in the country” and the Ministry will continue to work with all road-safety partners to make the subject a priority.

