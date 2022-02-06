Orville Taylor | Guns and homicides again

Entornointeligente.com / On January 24, RJRGLEANER reported scary statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). At 112 homicides, we had killed 15 per cent more of ourselves than we did in 2021. Two weeks later, the overall figure looks different. All major crimes at the end of January were down, including murders. Did something dramatic happen?

Let us try to make sense of the numbers. Homicides have never been a true indication of violence in a society; it is just that the assailants are more successful in their attempts to fulfil their malice. Follow me! If there are 99 attempts to murder someone, including another 51 shootings by men whose ‘hands lean’, and no one dies; then we can easily boast that there has been zero killings and from that, the less astute or honest will argue that the period under reference was less violent.

Conversely, if there were 50 successful shootings and 50 non-fatal incidents, we would run with the story of increased homicides and thus violence. However, the truth would be that there was a massive dip in major crimes. It is not an academic discourse; it is plain common sense.

Days ago, the JCF revealed holistic data and all major crimes had been reduced in January 2022 when juxtaposed against 2021. By any matrix, including those infused with copious doses of hypocrisy, crime has gone down. Murders dipped by nine or six per cent and shootings from 121 to 96, a drop of 21 per cent. On the whole, when rape, burglary and robbery are added, the numbers are 405, or 94 fewer than in 2022.

To be cautious, rape and burglary, especially the former, are notorious for under-reporting and other errors. However, given the greater vigilance and visibility of killings and shootings, it is fair to accept that the figures at the end of January 2022 are slightly better than last year.

