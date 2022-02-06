Nigel Clarke | Restructuring public sector compensation

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica is experiencing a rapid economic recovery from the sharp and historic COVID-19-induced economic contraction of 2020/21. For economic growth to continue at levels higher than our historical average, however, it will be necessary for the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) to continue to implement reforms that reduce the cost of business, improve labour and capital productivity and increase resilience.

TRANSFORMATION OF THE PUBLIC SECTOR One of the central reforms aimed at boosting productivity is the transformation of the public sector. An efficient public sector is essential to sustained economic expansion. The GOJ is pursuing reforms to improve public sector efficiency through five pillars: (i) rationalisation of public bodies; (ii) introduction of enterprise systems for human resource management; (iii) implementation of shared services; (iv) digitising public sector services; and (v) restructuring of public sector compensation.

Through the GOJ’s public body rationalisation exercise, the number of public bodies has been reduced from approximately 190 in 2016 to 140 at the beginning of 2022. There have been mergers, divestments and closures of public bodies, as well as reintegration of some public bodies into parent ministries with net fiscal savings of approximately $2 billion annually. Jamaica still has too many public bodies relative to the size of our economy and public body rationalisation needs to continue.

Our human resources represent the most important asset of the GOJ yet we continue to rely on manual, paper-based HR systems. This compromises strategic decision-making at the policy level, leads to poor people decisions at the operational level and results in suboptimal employee experiences at the individual level. As such, the GOJ is implementing My HR+, a web-based integrated human resource management and payroll system across 200 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). This will bring synergies and efficiencies across MDAs, improve resource allocation and produce better outcomes.

Jamaica risks falling further behind if we do not accelerate digitalisation. We either seize the opportunities for leapfrogging offered by this fourth industrial revolution or risk being outcompeted by other nations. Improving public sector efficiency, and therefore Jamaica’s productivity, will require that public services are accessible online, through digital and mobile platforms. The Jamaican citizen will then be able to file taxes, apply for and receive licences and permits, and trade across borders in less time, boosting productivity. To achieve this, the GOJ is investing in communication infrastructure to connect MDAs. This network, GovNet, will provide the platform for processes within the GOJ to be automated.

