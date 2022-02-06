Mississippi couple indicted for sweepstakes scam, sending money to Ja

Entornointeligente.com / A Mississippi couple has been indicted in the United States on allegations of scamming persons and sending a portion of the funds to co-conspirators in Jamaica.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Troy Smith, 27, and Michelle Greenwood, 36, were indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021 on 18 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering conspiracy for receiving funds from sweepstakes scam victims.

The indictment was unsealed by Court order on February 2.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that between August 2016 and June 2018, the defendants and other unindicted co-conspirators received consumer fraud-induced MoneyGram, Western Union, and Ria money transfers, bank wires and deposits, cheques, and cash from victims across the US totalling more than $300,000.

It is being alleged that their victims included a 51-year-old widow residing in Columbia County, in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

