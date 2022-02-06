Is coaching just the new buzzword?

Entornointeligente.com / Historically we are all accustomed to sportspersons having a coach to enhance their performance. The best sportspersons listen and believe in their coach. But in relatively recent times the word coach has migrated from the field of sports to that of business. Thomas Leonard, an American financial planner, is acknowledged as the first person to develop coaching as a profession in the 1980s. Over the last 40 years, the profession has seen many arms of coaching emerging: executive coaching, life coaching, business coaching, leadership coaching, career coaching, wellbeing coaching, just to name a few. All address the growth, development, and optimisation of individuals or groups.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) defines coaching as “partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximise their personal and professional potential”. Coaching is based on the premise that the client is the expert in their own lives and has the answers to their challenges, within them. The coach’s role is to ask powerful questions to get the client to look within themselves and come to their truth. Coaching is a unique alliance between the coach and the client, which is not effective if the client is an unwilling partner. Clients have to be 100 per cent committed to the learning process and to be receptive to learning things about their personality that might be uncomfortable.

Gone are the days when non-performing employees are sent to coaching to be rectified. Gone are the days when coaching is seen as a last-ditch effort to help an employee when all other interventions have failed. Coaching is not for issues that should be handled through a company’s performance appraisal mechanism. Instead coaching should be utilised in a positive sense to help an executive, manager, or team leader who is high performing to close some identifiable gap.

Coaching should not be confused with counselling or mentoring, areas which I will explore in another article. But does coaching work? We have already identified that for coaching to be effective, the client must be willing and open. Secondly, the client should be paired with a coach that specialises in the area of the client’s interest. So once the alliance is a perfect match, it should be recognised that the coaching process is not a sprint but a long-distance event. Therefore, for coaching to start reaping real returns, the client should allow for a minimum of six months, and up to 12 months, because changing behaviours and mindsets takes time. Some executives have had their coach for years, as an investment in their development for the long haul and to keep them at the top of their game.

RETURN ON INVESTMENT Research conducted by the Manchester Review indicated an average return on investment (ROI) of almost six times the cost of coaching. The ICF has stated that 86 per cent of organisations saw an ROI on their coaching programmes. So the statistics are in, to prove that coaching does work. Coaching, however is an individual process so it is difficult to put a dollar value on the investment. Consider for a moment the multiplier effect of the improvement in the staff reporting into a leader, that has benefited from coaching. Indeed, leadership development does take time and effort, but the ROI is worth it.

