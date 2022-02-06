Editorial | Discuss proportional voting, too

Entornointeligente.com / Neither Prime Minister Andrew Holness nor Marlene Malahoo Forte, the minister he recently gave the job to marshal his constitutional reform agenda, has yet set out the Government’s priorities on this front. Neither have they said, or signalled, how they intend to go about the process.

We have a good sense of only one of the reform issues that is likely to be near the top of the prime minister’s agenda, the question of removing the monarch of Great Britain, over which he recently jousted with one of his predecessors, P.J. Patterson, who said that it was one of the things on which the political parties agreed and should, therefore, be easy to get done.

Notwithstanding, this newspaper has in recent times offered several matters that ought to be part of any constitutional reform debate, including the idea of mandatory voting, as part of efforts to staunch Jamaica’s declining voter participation. As a corollary to the idea, Jamaica should add to the list new approaches for political parties to get seats in Parliament, so as to make the system fairer and more representative of voters’ intentions.

BARBADOS CLEAN SWEEP Coincidentally, the day Ms Malahoo Forte was telling Parliament about what informed Prime Minister Holness’ decision to establish the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, voters in Barbados, a regional partner, were casting ballots in a general election. As happened in 2018, Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party made a clean sweep of Parliament’s 30 seats.

Ms Mottley is an intellectually impressive leader, who is at the height of her political powers. And her primary opposition, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), one of the Caribbean’s outstanding parties, is much diminished from the institution that led Barbados into independence.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com