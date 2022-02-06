Damian Brown talks selling bag juice, Children’s First and playing sitcom’s leading man

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaican-Canadian actor Damian Garth Brown “has come a long way, baby,” as they say in showbiz.

Brown, who at 6 ft 2 inches is also a model, is known for his performances in Doggy Daycare: The Movie (2015), Kim’s Convenience (2016), Downsizing (2017), and Arnold’s Caribbean Pizza (2020). He also snagged a role as a stand-in double for none other than Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us , and now he is the leading man in a Caribbean-flavoured sitcom, House out of Order .

But it wasn’t really that long ago that Brown, who attended York University in Canada on a full scholarship, was selling bag juice in the Spanish Town bus park in St Catherine, where his family lived.

He gets emotional, almost to the point of tears, when telling The Sunday Gleaner about his rise from nothing to something, through the help of Claudette Pious of Children’s First, and undoubtedly also through his own natural talents and dogged determination. A friend had invited him to Pious’ group, which is an active non-profit organisation founded in 1997 dedicated to improving the lives of Jamaica’s street children. Brown rejected the overtures at first, because Pious was “talking about the importance of education” and he didn’t buy into that initially. He had got a place at Dinthill Technical High School, and his brother had passed for Jose Marti Technical High School, and the reality was that his mother could not afford to send them both to school. So, he went to the YMCA and also worked selling bag juice.

“One day, I was standing by the fence and saw those kids at Children’s First doing a presentation about violence and abuse. And I was thinking, ‘These are things that I see in my community,’ but the deejays were the only people I had ever heard sing about them. So I joined the group, and Miss Pious was the best teacher ever. She taught us that we had value. We would go to conferences with other kids who were from uptown, and Miss Pious would tell us, ‘Don’t shout, just make sure that your arguments have value.’ Miss Pious would take us to Fae Ellington, and she would teach us proper enunciation. None of this would be possible without Miss Pious,” Brown said.

