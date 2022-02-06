Carolyn Cooper | High time for a world-class Reggae museum

Entornointeligente.com / The Jamaica Music Museum on Water Lane is housed in a former storeroom at the Institute of Jamaica. The exhibition gallery is approximately 1,000 square feet. It sounds even smaller in square metres: 92.9. The size of the museum tells you all you need to know about the lack of foresight of its founders. Instead of starting with a clear plan for the museum and finding a space in which to bring the vision to reality, the founders worked back to front.

It seems as if a decision was taken that the museum had to be on the site of the Institute of Jamaica on East Street. All that was available was a storeroom and the museum was forced into it. How in God’s name could a small room in a backwater of downtown Kingston be seen as an appropriate place for the Jamaica Music Museum? It makes absolutely no sense.

The museum was launched in 2000 and it took all of nine years to appoint a director/curator, Mr Herbie Miller. He’s a man of many talents: musicologist, artiste manager, social analyst, songwriter, music producer and cultural historian. Unfortunately, he is not a magician. Over the last decade or so, he has tried valiantly to transform the storeroom into a museum. He has negotiated the acquisition of approximately 500 artefacts but there is no place to display the majority of them. These valuable cultural objects remain in the safekeeping of their owners, awaiting a proper museum.

FIT FOR PURPOSE We may think that a storeroom is suitable for the Jamaica Music Museum. Foreigners know better. A huge breakthrough for the museum came in 2016. The director/curator was invited to collaborate with the Museum of Music at the Paris Philharmonic to mount an exhibition, ‘Jamaica, Jamaica: From Bob Marley to the deejays’. Conceived by French music journalist Sebastien Carayol, the exhibition ran for four months in 2017. It was a spectacular success. It went to Brazil in 2018 and came to Jamaica in 2020.

Of course, there was no place for the exhibition in the storeroom at the Institute of Jamaica. It was mounted at the National Gallery and covered over 7,000 square feet. There was a grand opening on February 5. The brilliant exhibition clearly demonstrated the viability of the Jamaica Music Museum. Because of the pandemic, the exhibition closed on March 14. It is now up again until February 28. Opening hours are 10-12 and 1-3 from Tuesday to Saturday. As a ‘brawta’, the exhibition will also be open on the last Sunday and Monday of the month. It is a must-see for everyone interested in the development of Jamaican music.

