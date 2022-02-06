Alfred Dawes | Treatise on commenters

Entornointeligente.com / Anyone who has ever posted or created anything that enters the public domain immediately becomes fodder for the denizens of the comments sections. With the advent of social media, letters to the editor and call-in programmes are now relegated to the truly devoted. It’s the comments section, where you can actively engage/disparage anyone who doesn’t share your views that has taken over.

Prowling through comments is as entertaining as the actual posting itself, if not more so. Like naturalists before me, I have been studying these interesting subjects in their native habitats for some time now. My findings fill several volumes which I will publish the day The Gleaner disables comments on articles. For now the curious reader should find a short summary on those they will inevitably encounter as they navigate the densely populated landscapes of various social and traditional media platforms.

Commenters broadly fall into three main categories: the Serial Objectors, the Cross Angry Miserables and the Karens.

SERIAL OBJECTORS These argumentative commenters are unable to scroll past an opinion that differs from their own. It doesn’t matter how trivial it may be, they must register their opposing views. Often they end up in arguments in the comments sections that result in their victory by attrition. They cannot be defeated so they wear you down as they have more time on their hands than any other tribe. Phrases such as “do your research” while refusing to produce their own references are often seen.

Serial objectors usually include conspiracy theorists who antagonise anyone believing anything that is reported in the mainstream media. They often label dissenters “sheeple” and are quick to point out their superior intellect on practically every subject matter. When confronted with inalienable truths, they never back down from an indefensible position but instead confuse the opponent with side arguments or make ad hominem attacks. Serial Objectors are by far the most populous of the commenters and their tolerance levels are superior only to the Cross, Angry, Miserables.

