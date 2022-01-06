Grenada turns away five cruise ships over COVID-19 concerns

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada, CMC – Health and port authorities in Grenada cancelled five cruise ship calls over a nine-day period due to outbreaks of flu-like symptoms onboard vessels.

The ships that were turned away were scheduled to call between December 29 last year and Friday, January 7, disclosed Nikoyan Roberts, nautical development manager for the Grenada Tourism Authority.

Under the Grenada Cruise Ship Protocol, cruise lines are mandated to immediately report outbreaks of acute respiratory illness/flu-like illness among passengers or crew members and any COVID-19 positive cases to the port health authority and local agents.

“This precautionary process is applied to all cruise calls expected into Grenada until May 2022 when the 2021-2022 season ends,” Roberts said.

Grenada’s 2021/2022 cruise ship season began in November and a little more than 200 ships had been scheduled to berth at the island’s harbour. However, since the discovery of the omicron variant of COVID-19, several ships have either cancelled scheduled visits to their ports or were turned away because of outbreaks onboard.

