World View: Condo Teen Rescued, Deadly Japan Mudslide, Elsa Hits Cuba, More

The Associated Press
The Rundown
Search resumes after remains of South Florida condo toppled
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the building’s remains in a plume of dustâ¦. Read More
Coach: Mother, daughter rescued after falling several floors
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When 16-year-old rising volleyball star Deven Gonzalez was pulled from the rubble of her Miami condo building, her initial reaction amid the shock was to tell firefighters that she had to compete in a major tournament inâ¦ Read More
Rescuers slog through mud in Japan resort where 20 missing
TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for at least 20 people missing since a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town and killed at least three people. â¦ Read More
Tropical Storm Elsa headed to landfall on central Cuba coast
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cubaâs southern coast early Monday, and forecasters said it could make landfall on the islandâs central shore by midafternoon. By Sunday, Cuban officials had evacuated 180,000 people as a precaution agaiâ¦ Read More
Malaysians suffering amid lockdown fly white flag for help
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — When Mohamad Nor Abdullah put a white flag outside his window late at night, he didn’t expect the swift outpouring of support. By morning, dozens of strangers knocked on his door, offering food, cash and encouragement. â¦ Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
In crosshairs of ransomware crooks, cyber insurers struggle
BOSTON (AP) — In the past few weeks, ransomware criminals claimed as trophies at least three North American insurance brokerages that offer policies to help others survive thâ¦ Read More
Pope convalescing in hospital after intestinal surgery
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was spending his first morning convalescing on Monday in a Rome hospital following intestinal surgery. The Vatican has given scant details about theâ¦ Read More
Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief
NIHA, Lebanon (AP) — In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the datâ¦ Read More
Southwest, American delays hint at hard summer for travelers
This summer is already shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers. Southwest Airlines customers have struggled with thousands of delays and hundreds of canceled fligâ¦ Read More
