World View: Condo Teen Rescued, Deadly Japan Mudslide, Elsa Hits Cuba, More

Search resumes after remains of South Florida condo toppled

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the building’s remains in a plume of dustâ¦. Read More

Coach: Mother, daughter rescued after falling several floors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When 16-year-old rising volleyball star Deven Gonzalez was pulled from the rubble of her Miami condo building, her initial reaction amid the shock was to tell firefighters that she had to compete in a major tournament inâ¦ Read More

Rescuers slog through mud in Japan resort where 20 missing

TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for at least 20 people missing since a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town and killed at least three people. â¦ Read More

Tropical Storm Elsa headed to landfall on central Cuba coast

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cubaâs southern coast early Monday, and forecasters said it could make landfall on the islandâs central shore by midafternoon. By Sunday, Cuban officials had evacuated 180,000 people as a precaution agaiâ¦ Read More

Malaysians suffering amid lockdown fly white flag for help

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — When Mohamad Nor Abdullah put a white flag outside his window late at night, he didn’t expect the swift outpouring of support. By morning, dozens of strangers knocked on his door, offering food, cash and encouragement. â¦ Read More

In crosshairs of ransomware crooks, cyber insurers struggle

BOSTON (AP) — In the past few weeks, ransomware criminals claimed as trophies at least three North American insurance brokerages that offer policies to help others survive thâ¦ Read More

Pope convalescing in hospital after intestinal surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was spending his first morning convalescing on Monday in a Rome hospital following intestinal surgery. The Vatican has given scant details about theâ¦ Read More

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

NIHA, Lebanon (AP) — In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the datâ¦ Read More

Southwest, American delays hint at hard summer for travelers

This summer is already shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers. Southwest Airlines customers have struggled with thousands of delays and hundreds of canceled fligâ¦ Read More

