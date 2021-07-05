 Second dose vaccinations resume » EntornoInteligente
5 julio, 2021

Second dose vaccinations resume

Entornointeligente.com / The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that second dose vaccination resumes today.

Individuals who are due their second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being invited to make an appointment.

Appointments can be made using the registration portal by visiting the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm , or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 1-888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Persons who receive an appointment confirmation should take their vaccination card, TRN and a government-issued identification or letter from a justice of the peace to the sites to receive their second dose.

Between Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, the Ministry says 13,474 second doses were administered during its blitz operation.

To date, 102,437 persons have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

