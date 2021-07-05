Man in custody for Rum Lane double murder

Entornointeligente.com / The police are reporting that a man has been taken into custody in relation to the shooting deaths of two men on Rum Lane in Kingston last Friday.

The police say he was picked up by cops attached to the Kingston Central Police this afternoon in a targeted operation.

They say he’s to be interviewed in the presence of an attorney.

The police had reported that about 1:30 p.m., a gunman got out of a car on North Street and then walked onto Rum Lane where a group of people were sitting.

He then opened fire hitting five people, two fatally.

The gunman then ran back to North Street and escaped in an awaiting motor car.

The injured persons were taken to hospital where the two were pronounced dead.

The deceased were later identified as 24-year-old Ian ‘Tiki’ Reid and 28-year-old Oshane Watson.

