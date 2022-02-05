Roopnarine calls on Imbert to release funds to fix landslips in PTRC

Entornointeligente.com / Chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine is calling on the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to release funding to the Princes Town Regional Corporation to repair a number of landslips within the region.
A statement by the Corporation said that presently, there are 29 landslips within the Municipality of Princes Town that will cost $28,720,000 to repair.
“Residents of Lengua, 5th Company, St. Julien, New Grant, Tableland, Moruga, Hindustan and Williamsville are in danger of being stranded since these roadways can collapse at anytime,” the statement said.
It said the chairman is pleading with the minister to release the necessary funding so that the repair works to the landslips can be completed in a timely manner.
“The Chairman would also like to believe that money is not an issue at this time and states that if millions can be released for Carnival during a pandemic, money can be released for important issues such as repairs to roadways and landslips,” the statement added.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian