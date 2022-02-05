Roopnarine calls on Imbert to release funds to fix landslips in PTRC

Entornointeligente.com / Chair­man of the Princes Town Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion Gowrie Roop­nar­ine is call­ing on the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance Colm Im­bert to re­lease fund­ing to the Princes Town Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion to re­pair a num­ber of land­slips with­in the re­gion.

A state­ment by the Cor­po­ra­tion said that present­ly, there are 29 land­slips with­in the Mu­nic­i­pal­i­ty of Princes Town that will cost $28,720,000 to re­pair.

“Res­i­dents of Lengua, 5th Com­pa­ny, St. Julien, New Grant, Table­land, Moru­ga, Hin­dus­tan and Williamsville are in dan­ger of be­ing strand­ed since these road­ways can col­lapse at any­time,” the state­ment said.

It said the chair­man is plead­ing with the min­is­ter to re­lease the nec­es­sary fund­ing so that the re­pair works to the land­slips can be com­plet­ed in a time­ly man­ner.

“The Chair­man would al­so like to be­lieve that mon­ey is not an is­sue at this time and states that if mil­lions can be re­leased for Car­ni­val dur­ing a pan­dem­ic, mon­ey can be re­leased for im­por­tant is­sues such as re­pairs to road­ways and land­slips,” the state­ment added.

