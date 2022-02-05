Barrow returned as opposition leader

Entornointeligente.com / BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC):

Shyne Barrow has been sworn in as opposition leader for a second time since the United Democratic Party (UDP) lost the November 2020 general election, replacing former education minister Patrick Faber, who resigned in the wake of a domestic violence incident.

“I’m humbled and honoured that I have the distinct privilege to serve as leader of the Opposition,” said Barrow, who last year had replaced Faber in the post.

Barrow said that Faber’s resignation as opposition leader became effective on February 1, adding “we have moved on”.

Late last month, Faber resigned his position as well as that of the leader of the UDP amid a domestic violence row that led to the police issuing a warrant for his arrest.

