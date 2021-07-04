Two More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Entornointeligente.com / Two additional Covid-19 related deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

They are an 82-year-old man from St. Catherine and a 33-year-old woman from St. Thomas.

The death toll is now 1,084.

Another death is under investigation.

The health authorities also reported 68 new cases of the respiratory illness from 602 samples.

That constitutes a positivity rate is 9.7 per cent.

There are currently 110 patients are in hospital with the virus.

Twelve are in critical condition.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com