 Four More COVID-19 Deaths » EntornoInteligente
4 julio, 2021

Four More COVID-19 Deaths

1 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com /   Jamaica recorded four additional COVID deaths on Saturday, pushing the number of  persons to have died from the disease to 1,088.   Two of  the deceased were from St. James, one from Kingston and the other from St. Ann.    Two other deaths are under investigation.   The Ministry of Health & Wellness reported that there were 44 new cases of  the respiratory illness from 809 samples, with a positivity rate is 8.1 per cent.   There are now 123 patients are in hospital with the virus.   Thirteen are in critical condition.                                                                                                                             

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
www.smart-reputation.com
Smart Reputation Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation