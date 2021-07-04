Four More COVID-19 Deaths

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica recorded four additional COVID deaths on Saturday, pushing the number of persons to have died from the disease to 1,088. Two of the deceased were from St. James, one from Kingston and the other from St. Ann. Two other deaths are under investigation. The Ministry of Health & Wellness reported that there were 44 new cases of the respiratory illness from 809 samples, with a positivity rate is 8.1 per cent. There are now 123 patients are in hospital with the virus. Thirteen are in critical condition.

