Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by two to 2,677. The latest victims are an 89-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, both from Kingston. Six other deaths are being investigated by the Health Ministry. At the same time, 283 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday from 2,056 samples. The positivity rate is 25.4 per cent.

