C&W appoints new head of communications

Entornointeligente.com / Mar­i­lyn Sealy has been ap­point­ed to the po­si­tion of se­nior di­rec­tor, head of Com­mu­ni­ca­tions of C&W Com­mu­ni­ca­tions.

The ap­point­ment was ef­fec­tive Feb­ru­ary 1, 2022.

“Sealy, who is based in Bar­ba­dos, has held a va­ri­ety of roles with­in com­pa­ny, most re­cent­ly as Se­nior Man­ag­er, Com­mu­ni­ca­tions, South Caribbean with re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for Bar­ba­dos, Grena­da, Do­mini­ca, St Lu­cia, St Vin­cent, T&T, and the Dutch Caribbean,” a re­lease stat­ed yes­ter­day.

In her new role, which forms part of C&W’s ex­ec­u­tive lead­er­ship team, Sealy will be re­spon­si­ble for lead­ing the com­pa­ny’s cor­po­rate com­mu­ni­ca­tions port­fo­lio in more than 20 mar­kets spread across the Caribbean and Latin Amer­i­ca.

“Mar­i­lyn is pas­sion­ate about our busi­ness, cares deeply for her col­leagues, and brings amaz­ing en­er­gy to every­thing she does. She is a savvy, re­sults-ori­ent­ed busi­ness leader and re­li­able team play­er who has grown with the com­pa­ny and we wish her con­tin­ued suc­cess in her new role,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer, C&W Com­mu­ni­ca­tions.

Sealy is a trained be­hav­iour­al and so­cial change spe­cial­ist, and has worked ex­ten­sive­ly in the field of jour­nal­ism, pub­lic re­la­tions, and event man­age­ment for the past 20 years.

She holds a bach­e­lor's de­gree in Jour­nal­ism from Ry­er­son Uni­ver­si­ty in Toron­to, Cana­da and an MA in Com­mu­ni­ca­tion for So­cial and Be­hav­iour Change with Dis­tinc­tion from the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies, Mona Cam­pus.

Sealy is cur­rent­ly a mem­ber of and pre­vi­ous­ly served as a Past Pres­i­dent of the Bar­ba­dos Chap­ter of the In­ter­na­tion­al As­so­ci­a­tion of Busi­ness Com­mu­ni­ca­tors (IABC).

