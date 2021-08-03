Woman shot in Carapo, arrest imminent

A 42-year-old woman was shot twice by a known gun­man while in the com­pa­ny of her hus­band out­side their home in Cara­po.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred at about 5:30 pm on Mon­day. Po­lice said the woman was with her 34-year-old hus­band when they were ap­proached by a man they knew. The man, with­out warn­ing, pulled out a gun and be­gan beat­ing the woman’s hus­band with it to the head. He then point­ed the gun at the woman and shot her twice.

The gun­man then ran away.

An alarm was raised and the in­jured cou­ple was tak­en for med­ical treat­ment at the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex. The 42-year-old woman is said to be in a se­ri­ous con­di­tion and ex­pect­ed to un­der­go emer­gency surgery to re­move two bul­lets from the tor­so.

Po­lice said the sus­pect has been iden­ti­fied and an ar­rest is im­mi­nent.

WPC Em­manuel is con­tin­u­ing in­quiries.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

