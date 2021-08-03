Woman shot in Carapo, arrest imminent

Entornointeligente.com / A 42-year-old woman was shot twice by a known gunman while in the company of her husband outside their home in Carapo.
The incident occurred at about 5:30 pm on Monday. Police said the woman was with her 34-year-old husband when they were approached by a man they knew. The man, without warning, pulled out a gun and began beating the woman’s husband with it to the head. He then pointed the gun at the woman and shot her twice.
The gunman then ran away.
An alarm was raised and the injured couple was taken for medical treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The 42-year-old woman is said to be in a serious condition and expected to undergo emergency surgery to remove two bullets from the torso.
Police said the suspect has been identified and an arrest is imminent.
WPC Emmanuel is continuing inquiries.
