Tsoiafatt-Angus launches new Tobago political party

Former presiding officer of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and People's National Movement (PNM) member Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus has launched a new political party called the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA).
The launch took place yesterday in Tobago.
Speaking during the virtual launch, Tsoiafatt-Angus, who is also a former PNM Tobago Council public relations officer promised equal benefits for all Tobagonians.
“Our promise is not dependent on a membership policy, where there is created an inherent expectation of benefits because of political alignment,” she said.
She began her launch with a personal story of being pulled over by white American police officers in South Carolina because she is black.
She said the incident stayed with her, reminding her of the constant fight for everyone’s basic rights.
She said she appropriately launched her party during emancipation celebrations so that Tobagonians can understand that a new Tobago must be based on freedoms.
She said the party “is a carefully constructed vehicle adopting a mandate to develop a new Tobago economic freedoms where greater opportunities are created for individuals towards achieving financial freedom.”
“I dare you to dream about a new Tobago where development is not just a term in legislation but an individual entitlement of every resident.”
She said it’s time for new ideas to take Tobago forward.
“The current systems and methods of doing things have run their course, and so we must now embrace the possibility of a new future and direction,” the political leader said.
Tsoiafatt- Angus was re-appointed chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission by Chief Secretary and Secretary of Tourism Ancil Dennis in March 2021.
She contested the Tobago House of Assembly elections on January 25, 2021 on an independent ticket.(Camille McEachnie)
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian