Tsoiafatt-Angus launches new Tobago political party

For­mer pre­sid­ing of­fi­cer of the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA) and Peo­ple's Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) mem­ber Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-An­gus has launched a new po­lit­i­cal par­ty called the In­no­v­a­tive De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Al­liance (IDA).

The launch took place yes­ter­day in To­ba­go.

Speak­ing dur­ing the vir­tu­al launch, Tsoiafatt-An­gus, who is al­so a for­mer PNM To­ba­go Coun­cil pub­lic re­la­tions of­fi­cer promised equal ben­e­fits for all To­bag­o­ni­ans.

“Our promise is not de­pen­dent on a mem­ber­ship pol­i­cy, where there is cre­at­ed an in­her­ent ex­pec­ta­tion of ben­e­fits be­cause of po­lit­i­cal align­ment,” she said.

She be­gan her launch with a per­son­al sto­ry of be­ing pulled over by white Amer­i­can po­lice of­fi­cers in South Car­oli­na be­cause she is black.

She said the in­ci­dent stayed with her, re­mind­ing her of the con­stant fight for every­one’s ba­sic rights.

She said she ap­pro­pri­ate­ly launched her par­ty dur­ing eman­ci­pa­tion cel­e­bra­tions so that To­bag­o­ni­ans can un­der­stand that a new To­ba­go must be based on free­doms.

She said the par­ty “is a care­ful­ly con­struct­ed ve­hi­cle adopt­ing a man­date to de­vel­op a new To­ba­go eco­nom­ic free­doms where greater op­por­tu­ni­ties are cre­at­ed for in­di­vid­u­als to­wards achiev­ing fi­nan­cial free­dom.”

“I dare you to dream about a new To­ba­go where de­vel­op­ment is not just a term in leg­is­la­tion but an in­di­vid­ual en­ti­tle­ment of every res­i­dent.”

She said it’s time for new ideas to take To­ba­go for­ward.

“The cur­rent sys­tems and meth­ods of do­ing things have run their course, and so we must now em­brace the pos­si­bil­i­ty of a new fu­ture and di­rec­tion,” the po­lit­i­cal leader said.

Tsoiafatt- An­gus was re-ap­point­ed chair­man of the To­ba­go Fes­ti­vals Com­mis­sion by Chief Sec­re­tary and Sec­re­tary of Tourism An­cil Den­nis in March 2021.

She con­test­ed the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly elec­tions on Jan­u­ary 25, 2021 on an in­de­pen­dent tick­et.(Camille McEach­nie)

