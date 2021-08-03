‘Snake’ killed in Morvant

Entornointeligente.com / A man only identified as ‘Snake’s was fatally shot in Morvant on Tuesday morning.
According to a police report, at about 7.30 am police officers received reports of a shooting along a track off Granado Street, Second Caledonia, where they found the man bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers took him to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigations are continuing.
Reporter: Rhondor Dowlat Rostant
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian