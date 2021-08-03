‘Snake’ killed in Morvant

A man on­ly iden­ti­fied as 'Snake's was fa­tal­ly shot in Mor­vant on Tues­day morn­ing.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 7.30 am po­lice of­fi­cers re­ceived re­ports of a shoot­ing along a track off Grana­do Street, Sec­ond Cale­do­nia, where they found the man bleed­ing from mul­ti­ple gun­shot wounds. The of­fi­cers took him to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where he was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

Re­porter: Rhon­dor Dowlat Ros­tant

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

