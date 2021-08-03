Rude Coast Guard member charged with breaching curfew

A 39-year-old coast guards­man who al­leged­ly in­sult­ed po­lice of­fi­cers af­ter they es­cort­ed him home, has been charged with breach of cur­few.

Ac­cord­ing to a re­port, a par­ty of of­fi­cers were on pa­trol yes­ter­day when around 12.10 am, they re­ceived a re­port a car sus­pi­cious­ly parked in front of some­one’s home at Caratal Road, Gas­par­il­lo.

The of­fi­cers re­spond­ed and found the sus­pect sleep­ing in the dri­ver’s seat. They woke him up and iden­ti­fied them­selves.

The sus­pect told the of­fi­cers that he was a mem­ber of the Coast Guard and had just fin­ished work. He said he was tired and stopped to make a call.

Based on his dri­ver’s per­mit, the of­fi­cers re­alised that he lived a short dis­tance away and de­cid­ed to es­cort him home.

How­ev­er, as the sus­pect reached home and saw peo­ple watch­ing next door, he start­ed shout­ing and point­ing at the po­lice, say­ing “This is what al­lyuh good for, fight down. Why al­lyuh mak­ing a scene. Al­lyuh stu­pid po­lice.”

He al­so re­port­ed­ly re­ferred to one of the of­fi­cers as a “lit­tle black boy” and asked the of­fi­cers, “Is dotish al­lyuh dotish?”

The of­fi­cers then ar­rest­ed the sus­pect and took him to the Gas­par­il­lo Po­lice Sta­tion where he al­leged­ly told them that he “re­al­ly went to check them boys down the road.”

PC Dass then charged him with breach of cur­few, dis­or­der­ly be­hav­iour and the use of in­sult­ing lan­guage. —Kevon Felmine

