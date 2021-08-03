Pigtail, alcohol among items seized in Cedros for lack of documentation

Entornointeligente.com / A Ce­dros man was ar­rest­ed and quan­ti­ties of per­ish­able goods were seized by of­fi­cers of the South West­ern Di­vi­sion dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise con­duct­ed in the dis­trict overnight Sun­day.

The ex­er­cise, co­or­di­nat­ed by Snr Supt Bran­don John, ASP Si­mon, In­sp Mar­celle and Sgt Craw­ford, was con­duct­ed be­tween 6 pm on Sun­day and 2 am yes­ter­day.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise, of­fi­cers pro­ceed­ed to South­ern Main Road, Ica­cos Vil­lage, Ce­dros, where they ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant at the home of a male sus­pect.

The of­fi­cers found 25 pig­tail buck­ets con­tain­ing white cheese, 37 pack­ages of sausages, and 28 bot­tles of al­co­hol in a room on the premis­es. The sus­pect who was in the house at the time of the search, could not pro­duce any form of doc­u­men­ta­tion for the pro­cure­ment of the items and was ar­rest­ed.

The Cus­toms and Ex­cise Di­vi­sion was con­tact­ed and sub­se­quent­ly took pos­ses­sion of the seized items.

In the same ex­er­cise, of­fi­cers in­ter­cept­ed a mo­tor ve­hi­cle be­ing dri­ven by a Venezue­lan woman of Ce­dros and ar­rest­ed her for dri­ving with­out a valid dri­ver’s per­mit and a cer­tifi­cate of in­sur­ance.

The ex­er­cise al­so in­clud­ed of­fers of the In­ter-Agency Task Force and the South West­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com