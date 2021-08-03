‘PH’ driver sought by police after kidnapping Venezuelan woman

Entornointeligente.com / Po­lice of­fi­cers have launched a man­hunt for a Pri­vate Hire dri­ver who al­leged­ly kid­napped a Venezue­lan woman on Sat­ur­day.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, the 21-year-old vic­tim was stand­ing along the Tal­paro Main Road at about 11:30 am on Sat­ur­day when the ‘PH’ ve­hi­cle stopped.

The dri­ver told her that he was a taxi dri­ver and would take her to wher­ev­er she was go­ing.

The woman en­tered and told him where she was go­ing. He then drove off.

How­ev­er, po­lice said, while en route, the dri­ver al­leged­ly be­gan ask­ing the woman for sex, say­ing he would give her mon­ey.

The woman de­clined, caus­ing the dri­ver to be­come an­gry. He then locked all doors and drove to Are­na Road, near a forest­ed area.

He at­tempt­ed to rape the woman, how­ev­er, the woman man­aged to un­lock the back door of the ve­hi­cle and jumped out.

She then ran in­to the forest­ed area and hid.

The vic­tim man­aged to get help from peo­ple in the area who called the po­lice.

A team of of­fi­cers led by W-Cpl John and PC Per­sad re­spond­ed and are con­duct­ing en­quiries.

Re­porter: Rhon­dor Dowlat-Ros­tant

