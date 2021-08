Missing teen found

Entornointeligente.com / Makay­la Mitchell, 15, of Ham­let Trace, Up­per St Barbs Road, Laven­tille, has been found.

She was found on Sun­day 1st Au­gust, 2021 af­ter be­ing re­port­ed miss­ing on Sat­ur­day 31st Ju­ly, 2021.

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice thanks the pub­lic for its as­sis­tance in en­sur­ing her safe re­turn.

