Man, relative sustain gunshot wounds in family scuffle

Entornointeligente.com / Two rel­a­tives from San­ta Cruz were wound­ed fol­low­ing a dis­agree­ment over a locked door on Sun­day night.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, the in­ci­dent oc­curred at Pi­p­i­ol Road in San­ta Cruz around 7.40 pm as a 68-year-old li­censed firearm own­er was hav­ing an ar­gu­ment with a 38-year-old male rel­a­tive over a locked door at their prop­er­ty.

Their 37-year-old fe­male rel­a­tive at­tempt­ed to in­ter­vene to sep­a­rate them but the gun was dis­charged in the scuf­fle.

The 68-year-old man was shot in his left leg, while his fe­male rel­a­tive was shot in her right leg from the same bul­let.

Both rel­a­tives were tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex in Mt Hope for treat­ment.

The woman was treat­ed and dis­charged while the el­der­ly man re­mained ward­ed up to late yes­ter­day.

Po­lice vis­it­ed the duo’s home and seized the firearm, am­mu­ni­tion and a shell cas­ing. PC Bood­hai of the San­ta Cruz Po­lice Sta­tion is con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com