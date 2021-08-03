Guyana’s President tells Caricom: End vaccine discrimination across borders

Entornointeligente.com / peter.christo[email protected]
Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is calling for the removal of vaccine discrimination for travel throughout the region.
He made the call during an address to the nation and news conference to mark his first year in office yesterday.
Ali defended his country’s decision to use Sputnik V, as he said there should be no distinction in vaccinating against COVID-19.
He said the decision to use the Russian vaccine was out of both necessity and availability.
“We see no distinction in a vaccination programme. Whether it is Sputnik, Sinopharm, Pfizer, Moderna. There is no distinction for us. And in our eyes, in the vaccination programme,” President Ali said, “because we fought for Pfizer we fought for Moderna we fought for Johnson & Johnson and we could not get it. But we were able to get Sputnik. And we invested in it because lives of the people mattered.”
Sputnik’s lack of World Health Organisation (WHO) approval has meant that several countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, still place restrictions on individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V.
Those who enter Trinidad and Tobago with a Sputnik vaccine currently would have to enter quarantine like any other unvaccinated arrival to the country.
President Ali is not in agreement with this stance.
“I don’t think we should deny persons, who took these vaccines. The freedom to move within the region. I don’t think so,” he said.
Sputnik V had previously been a talking point after some Guyanese nationals reacted to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley reference to the vaccine’s lack of WHO approval while giving an update on Trinidad and Tobago’s vaccine procurement.
The Prime Minister had noted then that in Caricom, that while Guyana had received more vaccines due to their acceptance of Sputnik V, Trinidad and Tobago had received the largest amount of WHO-approved vaccines.
When asked about the state of the relationships between the countries, Ali said it remained excellent.
“Our relationship with Trinidad and Tobago has not changed. Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana has always shared a special relationship. We have always supported each other. Good times and in bad times. We have had an excellent relationship,” said the Guyanese President.
