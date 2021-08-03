Guyana’s President tells Caricom: End vaccine discrimination across borders

Guyana’s Pres­i­dent Mo­hamed Ir­faan Ali is call­ing for the re­moval of vac­cine dis­crim­i­na­tion for trav­el through­out the re­gion.

He made the call dur­ing an ad­dress to the na­tion and news con­fer­ence to mark his first year in of­fice yes­ter­day.

Ali de­fend­ed his coun­try’s de­ci­sion to use Sput­nik V, as he said there should be no dis­tinc­tion in vac­ci­nat­ing against COVID-19.

He said the de­ci­sion to use the Russ­ian vac­cine was out of both ne­ces­si­ty and avail­abil­i­ty.

“We see no dis­tinc­tion in a vac­ci­na­tion pro­gramme. Whether it is Sput­nik, Sinopharm, Pfiz­er, Mod­er­na. There is no dis­tinc­tion for us. And in our eyes, in the vac­ci­na­tion pro­gramme,” Pres­i­dent Ali said, “be­cause we fought for Pfiz­er we fought for Mod­er­na we fought for John­son & John­son and we could not get it. But we were able to get Sput­nik. And we in­vest­ed in it be­cause lives of the peo­ple mat­tered.”

Sput­nik’s lack of World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion (WHO) ap­proval has meant that sev­er­al coun­tries, in­clud­ing Trinidad and To­ba­go, still place re­stric­tions on in­di­vid­u­als vac­ci­nat­ed with Sput­nik V.

Those who en­ter Trinidad and To­ba­go with a Sput­nik vac­cine cur­rent­ly would have to en­ter quar­an­tine like any oth­er un­vac­ci­nat­ed ar­rival to the coun­try.

Pres­i­dent Ali is not in agree­ment with this stance.

“I don’t think we should de­ny per­sons, who took these vac­cines. The free­dom to move with­in the re­gion. I don’t think so,” he said.

Sput­nik V had pre­vi­ous­ly been a talk­ing point af­ter some Guyanese na­tion­als re­act­ed to Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley ref­er­ence to the vac­cine’s lack of WHO ap­proval while giv­ing an up­date on Trinidad and To­ba­go’s vac­cine pro­cure­ment.

The Prime Min­is­ter had not­ed then that in Cari­com, that while Guyana had re­ceived more vac­cines due to their ac­cep­tance of Sput­nik V, Trinidad and To­ba­go had re­ceived the largest amount of WHO-ap­proved vac­cines.

When asked about the state of the re­la­tion­ships be­tween the coun­tries, Ali said it re­mained ex­cel­lent.

“Our re­la­tion­ship with Trinidad and To­ba­go has not changed. Trinidad and To­ba­go and Guyana has al­ways shared a spe­cial re­la­tion­ship. We have al­ways sup­port­ed each oth­er. Good times and in bad times. We have had an ex­cel­lent re­la­tion­ship,” said the Guyanese Pres­i­dent.

