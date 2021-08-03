Four soldiers among 25 arrested at pool party in El Socorro

Four sol­diers were among 25 peo­ple who were held at a pool par­ty in El So­cor­ro on Sun­day night.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, be­tween 7.15 pm and 11 pm on Sun­day, of­fi­cers of the North East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (NEDTF) led by ACP Andy Bel­fon were con­duct­ing an ex­er­cise when they re­ceived in­for­ma­tion of a par­ty at Burke Ter­race.

When the of­fi­cers ar­rived on the scene, they al­leged­ly heard loud mu­sic and ob­served a large group of per­sons in­side an in­flat­able pool in an open area off the road. A ta­ble with open bot­tles of al­co­hol was al­so found at the lo­ca­tion.

Up­on see­ing the of­fi­cers, the par­ty-go­ers re­port­ed­ly ran away and hid in near­by apart­ments.

The per­sons, ages 21 to 39-years-old, were ar­rest­ed and charged for breach of pub­lic health reg­u­la­tions for the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and of the Emer­gency Pow­ers Reg­u­la­tions, which gov­erns the on­go­ing State of Emer­gency and the cor­re­spond­ing night­ly cur­few.

One of the par­ty-go­ers man­aged to es­cape by scal­ing a wall to a neigh­bour­ing prop­er­ty.

Ac­cord­ing to a re­lease from the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS), a war­rant for es­cap­ing law­ful cus­tody has been is­sued for his ar­rest.

The op­er­a­tion was su­per­vised by Se­nior Supt Win­ston Ma­haraj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pa­ri­man, and In­spec­tor Sunil Bharath.

