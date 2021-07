Seven people killed in house fire in Canada

Entornointeligente.com / OTTAWA – Seven people, including four children, were killed in a house fire in Chestermere, Canada on Friday, according to CTV.

The fire broke out early Friday morning in the city, about 16 kilometers east of Calgary in Alberta province.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com