China’s UN envoy: Commitment to CPC key behind nation’s development

Entornointeligente.com / Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the Unite Nations. [Photo/Agencies] The secret behind China’s development lies in its commitment to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, a Chinese envoy to the United Nations told a high-level General Assembly meeting on middle-income countries Friday.

As the world’s largest developing country, China, together with other middle-income countries, has made unremitting efforts for economic and social development, said Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN.

“Thanks to the strenuous efforts by all its people, China has made outstanding achievements in development. We have built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China,” he said.

These achievements are not God-sent, and still less, a gift from the others, the ambassador said.

“The secret behind China’s development is the commitment to the CPC leadership and exploration of a development path which is suited to its national conditions and has won broad support from the people,” Zhang said.

He noted that July 1 marked the 100th birthday of the CPC, during which grand celebrations were held nationwide. General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered important remarks at the ceremony marking the centenary. “The 1.4 billion Chinese people are happy for and proud of the great achievements made in development,” the envoy said.

With dedication and tireless efforts, China has achieved historical breakthrough and transformation of its economy, Zhang said.

In just a few decades, China has completed an industrialization process that took developed countries several hundred years. China has also become the second largest economy in the world, making the biggest contribution to global economic growth for 15 consecutive years, Zhang said.

With commitment to a people-centered approach, China promotes well-rounded human development and common prosperity for all, he said.

China achieved the Sustainable Development Goals on poverty reduction 10 years ahead of schedule, the ambassador said. In addition, 770 million people have been lifted out of absolute poverty, the middle income group has grown to 400 million people, the per capita income has exceeded $10,000, and the average life expectancy has increased to 77.3 years, Zhang said.

With commitment to the new development philosophy, China strives to build a “beautiful China”, the ambassador said.

China coordinates its ecological conservation efforts with the pursuit of high-quality economic growth, and strives for harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, Zhang said. In China, clean energy accounts for 24.3 percent of the total energy consumption, with the installation and generation of photovoltaic and wind power ranking first in the world, he noted.

With commitment to reform and opening up, China seeks common development with countries around the world for win-win outcomes, Zhang said.

China has fulfilled all commitments upon World Trade Organization accession, and opened its market to the whole world, the ambassador said. China promotes high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and provides new opportunities to the world with China’s new achievements in development, he added.

Through South-South cooperation, China has provided nearly 400 billion yuan development aid to 166 countries and international organizations, and implemented nearly 3,000 package assistance programs, Zhang said.

With commitment to multilateralism, China works with the international community in dealing with global challenges, Zhang said.

China firmly safeguards the UN-centered international system and international equity and justice, the envoy said. China actively facilitated the conclusion and implementation of the Paris Agreement, and announced its goals of carbon peak and carbon neutrality, “demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility as a major country”, the ambassador said.

After the start of the pandemic, China immediately launched its global emergency humanitarian campaign, offering anti-epidemic supplies to over 150 countries and 13 international organizations, including over 450 million doses of vaccines to nearly 100 countries, he said.

Standing at the new starting point, China is fully aware of the long journey ahead and the arduous development challenges to meet, yet, it is also fully confident about the future, the ambassador said.

China is “now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.

“No matter how the international landscape may change, China will remain a force for peace, development and progress. We will continue working with all peace-loving countries and people around the world for a community with a shared future for humankind,” the envoy said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com