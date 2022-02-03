Taxes due â” February 2022

Entornointeligente.com / The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance reminds the public of the following taxes that are due and payable for February 2022. 7: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax 10: Gaming Tax 21: Value Added Tax (VAT) 28: Income Tax Returns Due For Businesses with Fiscal Year Ending 31 December 2021 28: Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax Installments Vehicle Registration Numbers with Single Letter 1 to 2500 due from 1 January to 15 February Vehicle Registration Numbers with Plural Letters 1 to 250 due from 1 January to 15 February NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment. The public is encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest. Payments can be made at the following: The Inland Revenue Division, Carenage St George’s Any District Revenue Office Online platforms: taxservices.gov.gd or pay.gov.gd For further information, please contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance via email [email protected] Also, follow us on Instagram @grenadainlandrevenue and our YouTube page, Inland Revenue Division Grenada. Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division GIS NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

LINK ORIGINAL: Now Grenada

