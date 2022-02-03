St James woman arrested for lottery scamming

Entornointeligente.com / A St James woman is now jailed on lottery scamming-related offences.

She was arrested Thursday during an operation by the Lottery Scam Task Force in Cambridge, St James.

The police say the operation got underway about 10 a.m. and lasted approximately five hours.

Several lead sheets, a cellular phone and sheets containing information for banking cards were seized during a search of premises.

Last year the task force carried out 166 operations and raids and arrested 54 persons.

