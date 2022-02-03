Reudon Eversley | A tale of victory and defeat

Entornointeligente.com / THERE ARE times when the intoxicating euphoria of victory can easily hide the sobering reality of simultaneous defeat. The 2022 landslide general election victory for Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP ) in some ways matches the description.

Any time a victory is outweighed by actual and potential costs, it’s called a Pyrrhic victory. The expression dates back to the Battle of Asculum in 279 BC where Pyrrhus, the king of Epirus, defeated the mighty Roman army. He did so, however, at substantial cost, including the loss of his best military officers.

The main casualty of the recent general election, called 18 months ahead of schedule, was not the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) as most persons are inclined to believe. It was Barbadian democracy which took a hard blow in the form of a sharp 24 per cent decline in voter participation.

As turnout is a universally accepted indicator of the health of a country’s democracy, it’s fair to say Barbados’ is approaching the door of intensive care. Turnout plummeted from 60 per cent in 2018 to 45 per cent, the lowest on record, according to preliminary data.

It means an outright majority – 55 per cent of registered voters – chose not to exercise their franchise. What conclusions and lessons can be drawn? There are several. However, this analysis will highlight just a few.

